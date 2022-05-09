Rename BPSC as leak commission: Tejashwi fumes

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday expressed outrage over the leak of question papers for civil services (preliminary) examinations conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission on the previous day.



The leader of the opposition said the Commission deserved to be renamed as a leak aayog and demanded that the Nitish Kumar government in the state pay compensation to candidates who had travelled long distances to reach their examination centres.



That the BPSC has been in a mess is no great news. But after yesterday's incident nothing more remains to be said. It is high time that the lok seva aayog was renamed leak aayog. Examinations are seldom held on time and even when these are conducted, more delays take place on account of irregularities , he told reporters.