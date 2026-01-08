Renowned ecologist Madhav Gadgil passes away at 83

Noted ecologist and environmental thinker Madhav Gadgil, best known for his pioneering work on the conservation of the Western Ghats, passed away in Pune late on Wednesday after a brief illness, family sources said. He was 83.

Gadgil died at a city hospital late on Wednesday night. Widely regarded as one of the architects of modern ecological research and conservation policy in India, his work shaped national debates on biodiversity, development and environmental governance for over five decades.

He was the founding director of the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and headed the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP), which later came to be known as the Gadgil Commission.

The panel’s report, submitted in 2011, recommended that large parts of the Western Ghats be declared ecologically sensitive, triggering intense political and public debate but also marking a turning point in India’s environmental discourse.

In 2024, Gadgil was awarded the United Nations’ Champions of the Earth honour, the organisation’s highest environmental recognition, for his lifelong contribution to the protection of the Western Ghats, one of the world’s most important biodiversity hotspots.

Born in Pune on May 24, 1942, Gadgil came from a distinguished academic family. His father, Dhananjay Ramchandra Gadgil, was a prominent economist and a former director of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics.

Madhav Gadgil completed his undergraduate studies in biology at Fergusson College in 1963, followed by a master’s degree in zoology from the University of Mumbai in 1965. He earned his PhD from Harvard University in 1969, specialising in mathematical ecology and animal behaviour.