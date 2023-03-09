Renowned lawyer Samaraditya Pal dies in Kolkata at 84

Noted lawyer of Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court, Samaraditya Pal died at a hospital here on Thursday morning. He was 84.



He is survived by his wife Justice Ruma Pal (retired), a former judge of the Calcutta High Court.



Besides practicing at the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court, Pal -- popular as Bacchu Pal in the legal fraternity -- had also authored a number of books on law and Indian Constitution like Law Relating to Public Service, The Law of Contempt-Contempt of Courts and Legislatures and India's Constitution-Origins and Evolution.