Renowned physicist Bikash Sinha dies at 78

Scientist Bikash Sinha, a former director of Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics and Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre, died in Kolkata on Friday.

Saha was 78. A recipient of Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhusan in 2010, he was suffering from old age-related ailments.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, condoling his demise, described him as a talented nuclear physicist and illustrious son of Bengal.

"Saddened to know about the untimely demise of the great scientist Bikash Sinha," Banerjee tweeted.