Renowned singer Nirmala Mishra passes away in Kolkata

She suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where the singer was declared dead, the doctor told PTI.



Born in 1938 in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Mishra is a recipient of the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award, which was conferred on the singer for her lifetime contribution to Odia music.



Her popular Bengali songs include Eamon Ekta Jhinuk', Bolo to Arshi' and Eai Banglar Mati Te', while some of her hit Odia songs are 'Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha' and 'Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare'.