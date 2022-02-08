Reopen DU agitation: Student tries to set himself ablaze during protest

According to police, during the protest by Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, Tiwaree tried to pour petrol over himself in order to set himself ablaze.



"Our team at the spot immediately stopped him and the student was removed from there and taken to HRH hospital. It is learnt that the liquid that he poured on himself was a mix of petrol and water. Further antecedents are being verified," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).



According to the student organisations, Tiwaree is a first-year student of MA Buddhist Studies in Delhi University and is also an CYSS activist, the youth wing of Aam Aadmi Party.



"During the protest, he attempted to set him ablaze by pouring petrol on himself. This was in the midst of the protest. He has been arrested by the Delhi Police," the student bodies alleged.