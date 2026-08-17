Repair works at govt school in Dipke's village start soon after he flags gaps

Repair work at a government school in the native village of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district began soon after he inspected the campus and flagged a lack of basic amenities, an official said on Monday, 17 August.

Dipke visited the zilla parishad-run school in Santuk Pimpri on 15 August to launch the CJP’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at conducting social audits of government schools, particularly in rural areas, and highlighting deficiencies in infrastructure and basic facilities.

The campaign comes against the backdrop of the CJP’s broader focus on education reforms and its criticism of the neglect of government schools. The outfit, which began as a youth-led movement around issues including unemployment and the education system, has increasingly focused on problems affecting students and public education.

After attending the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony at the school in his native village, the 30-year-old activist inspected the campus and pointed to broken window panes in classrooms and other shortcomings.