Report on videography of Gyanvapi mosque to be delayed

The commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi has said that its report is not ready and it will seek additional time from the local court to submit its report.



The court had earlier asked the commission to submit the report by Tuesday.



Assistant Advocate Commissioner, Ajay Pratap Singh, told reporters, "As per the orders of the court, the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex took place from May 14 to May 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, and its report was to be submitted to the court. However, we are not submitting the report in the court today since it is not yet ready. We will seek additional time from the court, and whatever time the court gives, we will submit it then."



He said that around 50 per cent of the report is ready.



"This is because we did not get time to compile the report," he stated.