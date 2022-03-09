Reports of EVM mishandling are very serious: Kharge

Amid reports of EVM mishandling, the Congress has said the allegations are serious and questioned whether the Election Commission has become an extended arm of the BJP.



Leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The reports of EVM mishandling are very serious."



He said the EC should respond to the allegations. "If EVMs are being found in Garbage trucks, what does that say about the state of our electoral democracy? Does the EC have any answers? Has it become an extended arm of the BJP govt?"