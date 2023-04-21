Reports on 'defective' VVPATs: Congress says EC should restore public confidence in integrity of poll process

Noting that this cannot be treated as an isolated incident, the Congress leader said the defects are "serious" enough that the machines have been returned to the manufacturers in contravention of the EC's own Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).



"Political parties have not been informed in detail about the reason for these machines being recalled. Our ground level workers tell us they were informed that this activity is being carried out as general procedure by election officials. We have only realised the scale of the issue after media reports, rather than being informed by the EC," Khera noted.



Noting that the faith, trust and confidence of every Indian in the process of election is integral to democracy, he said it is key not only to our image as the world's largest democracy, but also in giving every citizen a voice --- a power to influence the policies of the government.



Khera said at this critical time the power of the vote is even more precious and no doubts should be allowed to linger around it.