Republic Day 2023: 10 out of 17 states showcase temples & themes based on Hindu Gods

Ten out of 17 tableaux representing various states and union territories showcased temples and themes based on various Hindu Gods at Republic Day parade.
In total, 23 tableaux from 17 states and Union Territories were displayed at the Kartavya Path on Thursday as part of the Republic Day parade.
While TMC ruled West Bengal showcased Durga Puja, Haryana showcased Mahabharat and Gita by Krishna as the entire parade reverberated with Gita's shlokas.
The UP tableau showcased Ram Mandir and Ramayana, creating a scene where Ram and Sita were welcomed in Ayodhya.
Jammu & Kashmir – which was bifurcated in to Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (with a legislature) and Ladakh (a separate UT without a legislature) after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 – showcased the Amarnath cave and Lord Shiva.
BJP ruled Assam showcased the Kamakhya Temple and Maharashtra showcased Ma Bhavani and other Goddesses.
Interestigly, DMK ruled Tamil Nadu showcased Thanjavur Temple. Uttarakhand showcased Jageshwar Mandir and Jharkhand showcased Vaidyanath Temple Deoghar.
The tableaux for the Republic Day parade are chosen by a committee of experts appointed by the Ministry of Defence. Every year in September, the Defence Ministry invites states to apply for participation in presenting the Republic Day parade.
According to a report published by Indian Express, the participants have to showcase elements relevant to their state/ UT/ department, within the overarching theme.
