Republic Day 2023: 10 out of 17 states showcase temples & themes based on Hindu Gods

Ten out of 17 tableaux representing various states and union territories showcased temples and themes based on various Hindu Gods at Republic Day parade.

In total, 23 tableaux from 17 states and Union Territories were displayed at the Kartavya Path on Thursday as part of the Republic Day parade.

While TMC ruled West Bengal showcased Durga Puja, Haryana showcased Mahabharat and Gita by Krishna as the entire parade reverberated with Gita's shlokas.

The UP tableau showcased Ram Mandir and Ramayana, creating a scene where Ram and Sita were welcomed in Ayodhya.