Republic Day 2023 Live: PM Modi welcomes Egypt President El-Sisi to Kartavya Path
26 Jan 2023, 10:50 AM
PM Modi welcomes Egypt President El-Sisi to Kartavya Path Modi welcomed President Murmu and her Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Kartavya Path. This is the first time an Egyptian president has been invited to be the chief guest of the event.
