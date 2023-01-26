National

Republic Day 2023 Live: PM Modi welcomes Egypt President El-Sisi to Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2023 Live: PM Modi welcomes Egypt President El-Sisi to Kartavya Path
user

NH Digital

26 Jan 2023, 10:50 AM

PM Modi welcomes Egypt President El-Sisi to Kartavya Path Modi welcomed President Murmu and her Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Kartavya Path. This is the first time an Egyptian president has been invited to be the chief guest of the event.

