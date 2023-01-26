National

Republic Day 2023 Live: First R-Day parade at Kartavya Path shows India's military prowess, cultural diversity

As many as 23 tableaux, 17 from states and Union Territories and six from ministries and departments, rolled down the Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day parade on Thursday

Republic Day 2023 Live: First R-Day parade at Kartavya Path shows India's military prowess, cultural diversity
user

NH Digital

26 Jan 2023, 12:27 PM

Escorted by President's Bodyguard, President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Guest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi depart from Kartavya Path to Rashtrapati Bhavan

26 Jan 2023, 11:24 AM

Legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan, the revered Kamakhya Temple and other cultural heritage of Assam were depicted on the state's tableau as it rolled down the Kartvaya Path during the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

26 Jan 2023, 11:11 AM
Republic Day 2023 Live: First R-Day parade at Kartavya Path shows India's military prowess, cultural diversity

Tableaux of the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force at the Republic Day parade in Delhi


26 Jan 2023, 11:07 AM
Republic Day 2023 Live: First R-Day parade at Kartavya Path shows India's military prowess, cultural diversity

PM Modi welcomed President Murmu and her Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Kartavya Path. This is the first time an Egyptian president has been invited to be the chief guest of the event.

26 Jan 2023, 10:32 AM
Republic Day 2023 Live: First R-Day parade at Kartavya Path shows India's military prowess, cultural diversity

Republic Day 2023 Live: Prime Minister Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial


Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x