Republic Day 2023 Live: First R-Day parade at Kartavya Path shows India's military prowess, cultural diversity As many as 23 tableaux, 17 from states and Union Territories and six from ministries and departments, rolled down the Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day parade on Thursday







NH Digital Engagement: 0 26 Jan 2023, 12:27 PM Escorted by President's Bodyguard, President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Guest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi depart from Kartavya Path to Rashtrapati Bhavan 26 Jan 2023, 11:24 AM Legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan, the revered Kamakhya Temple and other cultural heritage of Assam were depicted on the state's tableau as it rolled down the Kartvaya Path during the 74th Republic Day celebrations. 26 Jan 2023, 11:11 AM Tableaux of the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force at the Republic Day parade in Delhi

26 Jan 2023, 11:07 AM PM Modi welcomed President Murmu and her Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Kartavya Path. This is the first time an Egyptian president has been invited to be the chief guest of the event. 26 Jan 2023, 10:32 AM Republic Day 2023 Live: Prime Minister Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial

