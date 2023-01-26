Republic Day 2023: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain among Padma Award Recipients

Besides, late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, actor Raveena Tandon and Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh have also been honoured with the Padma Awards.

PM Modi congratulated all the winners. "India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory," the PM said in a twitter post.

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian awards of the country – are conferred in three categories : Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri for excellence in various disciplines and fields of activity such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service and so on.