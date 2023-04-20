Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to tender apology for 'media trial' of ex-TERI chief

Chief of the Republic TV network and prime time anchor, Arnab Goswami has told Delhi High Court that he will tender an unconditional apology in a contempt of court case filed by former the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) chief, late RK Pachauri.

Pachauri, who passed away in 2020, had filed a contempt petition against several media organisations saying he was subjected to a 'media trial' despite the court's order restricting it.

Pachauri was accused of sexuall harassment by a TERI employee. In his petition filed in February 2016, Pachauri alleged that reports carried by several media including Republic TV prejudiced his case, and were defamatory.



"The counsel for respondent No. 5 (Arnab Goswami) states that she as well will file an affidavit tendering unconditional apology within a period of one (1) week. It is ordered accordingly," Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora recorded in his order.



