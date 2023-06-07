Rescue operations continue for 2nd day to save girl stuck in borewell in MP's Sehore

Rescue operations were on to save a three-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, said officials on Wednesday.



The operation has been going on for the past 18 hours after the girl fell in the borewell on Tuesday while she was playing.



"The rescue operation is still underway on the second day," the Sehore district administration officials said, without elaborating much about the current situation of the girl.



The officials said that the digging of a parallel hole/tunnel was still underway which will take some more time.