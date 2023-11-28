Silkyara tunnel rescue: "Close" but not quite there; another few hours to bear

Rescue workers started this morning already close to breaking through the 60-metre stretch of rubble in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, to reach the 41 workers trapped for the last 16 days.

At the disaster site, state government's information department chief Bansi Dhar Tiwari told reporters a little after 1.30 pm that the drilling was “over”.

Less than an hour later, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the process of laying the escape pipe into the drilled passage was complete. “Soon all brother workers will be brought out,” he posted on social media.

Earlier, NHIDCL managing director Mahmood Ahmed did not immediately confirm that the drilling work was over. He told reporters that the last section of the pipe was being pushed through.

But at his 4 pm media briefing in Delhi, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata said the rescue workers were near a breakthrough, “but not quite there”.

He said at the time that the rat-hole mining experts, manually drilling through the last stretch, had reached the 58-metre point, and there were about 2 more metres to go.