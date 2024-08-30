Resident dies in crocodile attack amid Vadodara floods

As floodwaters begin to recede in Vadodara, a 30-year-old man was killed in Gujarat’s Dabhoi after a crocodile dragged him into the Orsang River.

An official said that the victim - Amit Poonambhai Vasava - was a labourer from Rajpura.

“Amit was attempting to set a fishing net when the crocodile attacked him and dragged him to the river,” the official said.

He added that despite efforts to escape, Amit slipped and the crocodile dragged him into the water.

Vadodara is known for its significant crocodile population - especially in the Vishwamitri River - which flows through the city.

The crocodile population of Vadodara is comprised mainly of the mugger crocodile, also known as the marsh crocodile (Crocodylus Palustris). These crocodiles have adapted to urban environments and can often be seen basking along the riverbanks or even within the city limits.

Meanwhile, at least 28 people have lost their lives due to floods.