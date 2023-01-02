Residents of Haldwani approach SC against U'khand high court on removal of encroachments

"They have been living in the area for 70 years. There is a mosque, temple, overhead water tank, a PHC, a sewer line laid in 1970, two inter colleges, and a primary school," Nizamuddin, also a former MLA from Manglaur, said.



"We appeal to the prime minister, the railway ministry and the chief minister to take a humane view of the matter and stop the removal of so-called encroachments," he said.



Nizamuddin also cast doubts over the railway's claims on the land, saying portions of it were given on lease.



"If it was railways land, how could the state government have given it on lease?" he said.