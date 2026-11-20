Varma said he had participated in the inquiry conducted by the Judges Inquiry Committee until 9 April, when he submitted his resignation to the President with immediate effect.

He also raised objections to the manner in which the inquiry was conducted, reserving his right to challenge the committee's findings.

Declining to comment on the inquiry report or participate in any further proceedings, Varma requested that his letter and accompanying documents be circulated among members of both Houses of Parliament and that the matter be closed.

A three-member inquiry committee constituted by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had found all three charges against Varma established in its report, which was tabled in Parliament on 12 August.

The charges included his failure to explain the presence, source and ownership of the cash found at his official residence, failure to secure and preserve material evidence, and providing evasive and unsatisfactory explanations during the inquiry.

The controversy began on 14 March 2025, when burnt bundles of currency notes were discovered at Varma's official residence following a fire.

A Supreme Court in-house committee subsequently examined the allegations and found evidence of misconduct. Then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna recommended Varma's removal.

At the time, Varma was serving as a judge of the Delhi High Court. He was subsequently repatriated to his parent Allahabad High Court and took oath there on 5 April 2025, although he was not assigned judicial work.

Following the controversy, nearly 150 MPs submitted a notice seeking Varma's removal. The Lok Sabha Speaker subsequently constituted a three-member inquiry committee under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

Varma challenged the committee's constitution in the Supreme Court, but his petition was rejected. He later withdrew from the inquiry, alleging a lack of fairness and due process.

Throughout the proceedings, Varma maintained that he was not in Delhi when the incident occurred and denied that cash had been recovered from his residence.

Although he submitted his resignation on 9 April while the inquiry was underway, the committee continued its proceedings and eventually submitted its report to Parliament.

Varma has now argued that his resignation brought the removal proceedings to an end, making any further action against him constitutionally untenable.

Under the Constitution, high court and Supreme Court judges can leave office either through resignation or removal by Parliament on grounds of proved misbehaviour or incapacity. While the term 'impeachment' is commonly used to describe the removal of judges in India, it does not appear in the constitutional provisions governing the process.

With PTI inputs