Resist temptation of moving fast on sensitive stories: Editors Guild

"Amongst other instances, the statement had also referred to a series of reports carried by the Wire on an app called the Tek Fog. Since the Wire has removed those stories as part of their internal review following serious questions on the veracity of their reporting, the Guild withdraws the references made to all those reports," it said.



However, the Guild reiterated that online trolling of women journalists remained an important issue, and that better safeguards need to be put in place, including a strong and effective complaints and redressal system for the victims.



BJP's Malviya on Thursday said he will file criminal and civil proceedings against The Wire, as he accused the news portal of using "forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish" his reputation.