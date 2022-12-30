Respite from chilly weather in Delhi, AQI remains in 'very poor' category

Despite a thin layer of fog, the Delhiites witnessed respite in the cold as the mercury crossed the minimum temperature of 10 degree Celsius.



The temperature was 11 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung observatory and 12 degrees Celsius in the Palam area during early morning hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Despite the relief from chilly weather, the air quality in the national capital remained in a very poor category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 364 on Friday morning, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).