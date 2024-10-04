Restitution of assets: Over 7,000 Rose Valley 'fraud' victims get money

A first-ever restitution of funds to the allegedly defrauded investors in the Rose Valley chit fund case has finally begun, with more than 7,000 people receiving Rs 10,200 each.

The Rose Valley asset disposal committee (ADC) handed out the funds to the first set of recipients in Kolkata on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

"The first phase of the long-awaited restitution process has begun, with 7,346 depositors receiving refunds at a rate of Rs 10,200 per claimant, totalling Rs 5.12 crore in the disbursed fund," the Central probe agency said.

The move to restitute or return the funds to the duped investors and victims of frauds like Ponzi schemes, chit funds and fake investment schemes came about after a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata ordered for the same in August, enabling the release of Rs 19.40 crore to the ADC, marking the beginning of a "systematic repayment plan".

A total of 28.10 lakh claims have been registered, of which 31,352 have been processed and 7,346 depositors have now received the money.

The ED said an event was held to disburse or restitute the funds to the investors, where ADC chairperson justice Dilip Kr Seth (retd) "praised the continued cooperation between the ADC and the ED, underscoring the ED's critical role in identifying and attaching the properties of the Rose Valley Group".

"This collaboration has been instrumental in overcoming legal challenges posed by Rose Valley promoters and convincing the court of the merits of the claimants' case, ultimately paving the way for successful efforts for restitution," the agency said.