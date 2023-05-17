Restoration of basic rights in JK our priority: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said elections to Jammu and Kashmir assembly were not her priority as her party would like to focus on restoration of basic rights of the people of the union territory.

"Election is a distant issue. The priority should be restoration of basic rights of people which are being denied. People should have the freedom of movement, freedom of expression," she told reporters here.

The former chief minister said if her party had resources, they would have fought in the Supreme Court the cases of those Kashmiri detainees who are lodged in various jails of the country post-2019.

"Their families don't have resources to mount a legal battle and their cases are rarely being heard," she added.