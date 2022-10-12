Retail inflation rises to 7.41 pc in September on costlier food items

Inflation in food basket rose to 8.60 per cent in September this year from 7.62 per cent in August.



With inflation remaining above the 6 per cent level, RBI, now, will have to give a report to the central government giving reasons for failure to contain inflation at 4 per cent with a bias of 2 per cent on either side.



The central government has mandated RBI to ensure that retail inflation remains in the range of 2-6 per cent.



In September, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said acute imported inflation pressures felt at the beginning of this fiscal year have eased but it still remains elevated across food and energy items.