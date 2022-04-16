Retired cop, brother kept mother locked up for 10 years

The neighbours informed the police that her sons had locked the woman for the past ten years and used to serve her biscuits and bread on a weekly basis.



The woman shouted at the rescuers and was taken to the hospital.



Police said that she would be shifted to a psychiatric hospital after initial medication.



The woman's husband was an employee of Doordarshan and after he passed away their daughter had taken care of the mother. Two years after the demise of her father, the daughter also died. After this, according to police the ordeal of the woman began.