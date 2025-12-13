Retired IAF personnel arrested in Assam for alleged links with Pakistani operatives

A retired IAF (Indian Air Force) junior warrant officer has been arrested in Assam’s Sonitpur district for allegedly supplying sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives, police said on Saturday.

The accused was detained following a surveillance-based operation, after which investigators reportedly found evidence of digital communication with suspected Pakistani handlers.

Additional Superintendent of Police Haricharan Bhumij said the preliminary probe indicates that the former airman had shared classified documents and operational details pertaining to defence installations through social media platforms.

“We have seized his laptop and mobile phone. Some data appears to have been deleted, but both devices have been sent for forensic examination to retrieve the erased material,” Bhumij added.

The accused had retired from the IAF in 2002 after serving at the Salonibari air base in Tezpur — a strategically significant station that houses important assets and operational units.