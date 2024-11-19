Patna University professor (retd) duped of Rs 3.07 crore in ‘digital arrest’ fraud

A former professor of Patna University has fallen victim to a massive cyber fraud, losing Rs 3.07 crore to conmen who reportedly "digitally arrested" her for two days.

The incident, one of the largest cyber fraud cases in Bihar, has been registered with the cyber police station in Patna. The professor, who lives alone in Patna while her family resides in Delhi, received a call from an individual claiming to be a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer. The caller falsely accused her of involvement in a money-laundering case, creating a sense of urgency and fear.

The caller disconnected after this initial interaction, but her ordeal had just begun. The scammers used psychological and technological manipulation over the next two days to coerce her into transferring large sums of money, ultimately totalling Rs 3.07 crore. The victim was "digitally arrested", a tactic that involves continuous digital communication to restrict the victim’s ability to verify the claims or seek help.

The scammers escalated the pressure by making a video call where the caller wore a police uniform, adding credibility to their fake narrative.