Retired railway clerk gets one year in jail for taking Rs 100 bribe in 1991

Verma pleaded before the judge that the incident occurred 32 years ago and he had already spent two days in jail before being released on bail, earlier in the case. He pleaded that his punishment may be confined to the term already spent in jail so that he may not have to go to jail in order to serve the remaining sentence.



Refusing the plea, the judge said two days' imprisonment was not adequate in this case and one year imprisonment would serve the purpose of justice, in view of the amount of bribe, nature of offence and other factors.