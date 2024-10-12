Revdi season in Maharashtra and going gaga over RaGa

The BJP will make much of its recent election victory in Haryana. Even though the conduct of a partisan Election Commission of India (ECI) has again been called into question, and not just by the Congress party that everyone expected will romp home.

In Maharashtra, for which the same ECI has not even announced election dates yet—presumably to give the BJP ample time to dangle all its election-time carrots—the polls are due in November, when the term of the current assembly comes to an end. The stakes are high in this state, where an illegitimate Mahayuti coalition government is doing its damnedest to cling to power. The BJP will obviously hope to carry the momentum of a dubious Haryana win into Maharashtra.

The current ad blitz by the state government, the Ladki Bahin Yojana cash transfer to women and other such welfarist doles, the inauguration of projects like the new metro lines in Mumbai and Pune are all part of the last-ditch attempt to appease the state’s voters.

On the other hand, this will be the first election in the state’s electoral history when Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray will be on the same side, campaigning together. There is strong sympathy for them, after the shenanigans of the BJP to dislodge the MVA government by engineering splits in the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

The Maratha– Dalit–minority votes, comprising roughly half the electorate in the state; nativist sentiment favouring the Marathi manoos; and the antipathy in Mumbai for Adani and his political benefactors are some of the other factors that will hobble the BJP in the state. So, the dynamics of Haryana and Maharashtra are very different.

The MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) coalition has strong OBC leaders like Jitendra Awhad, Vijay Waddetiwar and Amol Kolhe, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) are strong cadrebased parties. Also working in favour of the MVA is a Maratha–Muslim–Dalit– Kunbi consolidation, besides the seething resentment in rural Maharashtra over the worsening agriculture crisis, and a widespread feeling among the people that the state’s interests are being compromised by the so-called ‘double engine’ sarkar.