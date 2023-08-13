Review current parameters for declaring drought and amend it: Karnataka CM to Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to the union government to review the current parameters for a state to declare drought and consider amending it, to establish a more responsive framework that acknowledges the realities of each state and offers timely assistance to the farmers in particular.

In the backdrop of deficient Southwest Monsoon rains received in Karnataka, the chief minister has written Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, concerning the "stringent" parameters prescribed in the 'Manual for Drought Management-2016', as updated in 2020 for the declaration of drought by state governments.

"In the current Southwest Monsoon season, Karnataka has recorded 234 mm as against a normal rainfall of 336 mm, with 34 per cent deficiency. This was also in the backdrop of delayed arrival of the monsoon and a deficit of 56 per cent in June due to weak monsoon," Siddaramaiah said, adding that throughout this season, the rainfall distribution and intensity has been erratic.