Review petition filed in SC for rectification of observation on Sikkimese Nepalis : Tamang

With a Sikkim minister quitting on the issue of Supreme Court's observation that the Sikkimese Nepali community are immigrants, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has said that his government has already filed a review petition in the apex court for its rectification.

The additional advocate general and law secretary of the state are handling the matter at the national capital along with legal experts, Tamang said.

"This is to inform everyone that the Government of Sikkim has filed a review petition before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India for suitably addressing the grievances and sentiments of the people of Sikkim concerning certain observations in the judgment pronounced on January 13, 2023," he said in a social media post.