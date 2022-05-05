Review petition in SC against 'every sinner has a future' verdict

The plea contended that the petitioner and her deceased daughter will only get justice when the death penalty awarded to the accused Mohd Firoz will be restored. "Petitioner is most respectfully praying for the kind review and reconsideration by this court in the interest of justice," added the plea.



The top court commuted the capital punishment of the convict to life imprisonment and in the rape case, reduced his punishment to imprisonment for a period of twenty years instead of life imprisonment.



On April 19, a bench comprising Justices U.U. Lalit, S. Ravindra Bhat, and Bela M. Trivedi said: "Since, Section 376A IPC is also applicable to the facts of the case, considering the gravity and seriousness of the offence, the sentence of imprisonment for the remainder of appellant's natural life would have been an appropriate sentence, however, we are reminded of what Oscar Wilde has said - The only difference between the saint and the sinner is that every saint has a past and every sinner has a future."