Reviving a border dispute tailor-made for SS (UBT)

The Belgaum dispute is quite dead but Bommai has set the cat among the pigeons by raising the issue of more than 50 villages on the Maharashtra side of the border which he insists wish to integrate with Karnataka. But this is not an issue that can be settled by any chief minister or by a resolution in any assembly. Only an act of Parliament can accomplish this integration and among at least 16 border disputes between states across India, no government past or present has had the gumption to award any border villages to one state or the other for fear of losing ground completely in the state that gets defeated.

In Maharashtra alone there are five villages on the borders of its Chandrapur district and Adilabad district in Telangana that have been voting twice at every Lok Sabha election since Independence – once for the candidate from Maharashtra and the second time for the one from Telangana. The collectors and election officers of both districts know well to keep a safe distance between their respective voting booths to prevent any clashes and these five villages have two sarpanchs each, one speaking Marathi, paid by Maharashtra and the other Telegu, paid by Telangana. Meanwhile the people of the villages, remote though they may be, know how to blackmail officials of both states – if they force a school out of one, they get a hospital out of the other and so on and so forth and no MP can object.