Rewari factory blast: death toll rises to 6, CM meets injured, announces aid

Six workers injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Rewari, Haryana, last week have died, while the condition of 10 others is critical, police said on Wednesday.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini met the hospitalised victims at PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, according to an official statement.

Four of those injured died on Tuesday night — Ajay (32), Ramu (27), Rajesh (38) — at PGIMS-Rohtak and Vijay (37) at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, inspector Jagdish Chander said. Two more workers, who were in their mid 30s, died on Wednesday. Both were being treated at PGIMS- Rohtak, Chander said.

While one of them succumbed to his injuries at PGIMS, the other one died on the way after he was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital in the afternoon, he said.

The blast took place at a manufacturing facility in Dharuhera industrial area on 16 March, leaving 40 workers injured, according to the police.

During his visit to Rohtak on Wednesday, Saini met the injured workers and their families, the statement said. He enquired about the well being of the blast victims undergoing treatment there and wished them a speedy recovery. He assured the families that the government would provide all possible help for treatment, it added.