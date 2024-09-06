R.G. Kar case: Accused Sanjay Roy to appear before court virtually

Civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the sole arrested accused so far in the case of ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, will be presented at a special court in Kolkata virtually and not physically on Friday afternoon, 6 September.

On 23 August, the special court had remanded Roy to judicial custody for 14 days. That period is getting over on Friday following which he will be presented at the court.

However, considering the security aspect amid rising and continuing public rage in the rape and murder case, the prison authorities have decided to present him virtually.

Last time he was presented in the court under a blanket security cover and the common people and media persons were not allowed to enter the courtroom that day.