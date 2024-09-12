RG Kar case: CBI collects teeth impression of accused Sanjay Roy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have collected the teeth impression of civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, who has been arrested for the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on 9 August.

Sources said a team of CBI officials reached the Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata late on Wednesday evening.

Besides interrogating Roy on the basis of fresh findings in the rape and murder case, the central agency officials also collected his teeth impression, sources added.

According to them, teeth impression of the accused is often considered as important evidence in any investigation in rape or murder cases.

Roy was first arrested by the cops of the special investigation team of Kolkata Police, who were carrying out the initial investigation in the matter before a division bench of the Calcutta High Court handed over the charge of the probe to the CBI.