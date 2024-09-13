RG Kar case: Court rejects CBI’s appeal for narco-analysis of Sanjay Roy

A lower court in Kolkata, on Friday, rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea to conduct a narco-analysis test of civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the sole accused in the ghastly rape and murder of the junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in the city last month.

The court rejected CBI’s appeal since the accused refused to give the necessary consent for the test to be conducted on him. As per protocol, the court can only give permission to any investigative agency to conduct a narco-analysis or polygraph test on any person, provided the person concerned gives consent for the same.

A polygraph test has already been conducted on Roy since he gave the consent for the same.

There is a basic difference between polygraph test and narco-analysis. A polygraph test also popularly known as a ‘lie detector’ test measures physiological responses like blood pressure, pulse, and respiration of the person who is being questioned based on the idea that physiological responses of a person are different when they are lying.