RG Kar case: Junior doctors' cease work to continue despite SC order

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Monday evening, 9 September, said they would continue their ‘cease work’ to demand justice for the R.G. Kar hospital doctor who was raped and murdered, despite Supreme Court directions to resume duties by 5 pm on Tuesday, 10 September.

Demanding the resignation of the state’s health secretary and director of health education (DHE), the striking medics said that they would also take out a rally to 'Swasthya Bhavan' – the headquarters of the health department in Salt Lake – on Tuesday noon.

"Our demands are unfulfilled and justice is not meted out to the victim. We will continue our agitation as well as the ‘cease work’. We want the health secretary and DHE to resign. Tomorrow noon, we will hold a rally to the Swasthya Bhavan," one of the protesting doctors told PTI after their governing body meeting in Kolkata.