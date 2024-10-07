R.G. Kar case: Junior docs’ indefinite hunger strike in Kolkata intensifies

The 'fast-unto-death' by junior doctors demanding justice for the murdered woman medic of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace safety intensified on Sunday as more healthcare professionals joined the protest.

On the second day of the indefinite hunger strike, Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor from R.G. Kar hospital, joined six other fasting senior medics in the city's Esplanade area.

"Tonight, we have Aniket Mahato joining our colleagues in the hunger strike. This will definitely boost the morale of the others," Debasish Halder, one of the agitating doctors, said.

"We, from the Joint Platform of Doctors, declare that we will be left with no other choice but to join the indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with our juniors," said Dr. Punyabrata Gun, one of the forum's convenors, highlighting the growing resolve among the medical community.

Apart from Mahato, the six other doctors taking part in the indefinite fast are Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja, and Anustup Mukhopadhyay from Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Arnab Mukhopadhyay from SSKM Hospital, Pulastha Acharya from NRS Medical College, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra from KPC Medical College.