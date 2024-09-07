RG Kar: Sandip Ghosh had criminal nexus with co-accused for wrongful gains: CBI

Arrested former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh has been operating a "criminal nexus” along with the other "co-accused” for “wrongful gains”, according to initial findings of the CBI’s probe into financial irregularities at the medical establishment here, an officer claimed on Saturday, 7 September.

The central probe agency had also placed the findings before a special court here during a hearing earlier in the week, he said.

The CBI had arrested Ghosh, two vendors, and his security person for their alleged involvement in financial irregularities at the state-run hospital, where the rape-murder of a young doctor has triggered nationwide protests.

"These (two) vendors were known to Ghosh since he was with the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. We have found that they granted the contracts of RGKMC&H (RG Kar Medical College and Hospital) only because of their proximity with Ghosh," the officer said.

Ghosh was posted at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for two years from 2016 to 2018.