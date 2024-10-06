R.G. Kar case: Sandip Ghosh’s 10 confidant doctors expelled

The authorities of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have issued a notification announcing the decision to expel as many as 10 doctors, including interns, house staff and senior residents from the hospital.

All 10 of them, sources said, were extremely close confidants of Sandip Ghosh, the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar, against whom the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting two parallel probes -- the first being in relation to the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of the hospital in August this year and the second being gross financial irregularities.

Among the 10 expelled, one is house staff Ashish Pandey, who is already in CBI custody because of his alleged involvement in the financial irregularities case.

Ayushree Thapa, another house staff, is the only female doctor in the team of 10 expelled doctors.