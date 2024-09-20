RG Kar: CBI seeks polygraph test of former SHO, narco-analysis of ex-principal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has applied to a special court in Kolkata for permission to conduct a polygraph test on Tala Police Station's former SHO Abhijit Mondal and a narco-analysis test of former controversial Principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh in connection with its investigation into the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor within the hospital premises last month.

The CBI has already conducted polygraph tests on Ghosh and the sole arrested accused in the case, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy.

Sources said that the CBI officials want the narco-analysis test to be done on Ghosh to match his answers with those he gave during the polygraph test.

There is a basic difference between a polygraph test and narco-analysis. The polygraph test, also popularly known as lie-detector tests, measures physiological responses like blood pressure, pulse, and respiration of the person who is being questioned, based on the idea that physiological responses of persons are different when they are lying. On the other hand, narco-analysis involves injecting the person to be questioned with sodium pentothal, popularly termed the "truth drug" or "truth serum", which puts the person concerned in a stage of hypnosis which is believed to make that person speak only the truth.