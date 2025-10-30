R.G. Kar convict Sanjoy Roy’s kin booked for ‘murder’ of minor niece

In a case that has cast a long, unsettling shadow over south Kolkata’s Alipore, the mysterious death of an 11-year-old girl — niece of R.G. Kar case convict Sanjay Roy — has now taken a grim turn.

Police on Thursday confirmed that a murder case has been filed against the child’s father, Bhola Singh, and stepmother, Pooja Singh, following a complaint by the girl’s grandmother, Pratima Singh, a resident of Vidyasagar Colony.

According to police sources, the grieving grandmother, unable to reconcile with the sudden loss of her granddaughter, approached the Alipore Police Station to file a complaint accusing her own son and daughter-in-law of killing the minor. Residents of Vidyasagar Colony also submitted a separate written complaint echoing her allegations.

“The investigation is being carried out with utmost seriousness. All possible angles are being examined,” said a senior Kolkata Police officer.

The tragedy unfolded on 19 October, when the 11-year-old was found hanging inside a cupboard at her home on D.L. Khan Road in Vidyasagar Colony. She was rushed to SSKM Hospital, where she battled for her life overnight but succumbed to her injuries the next day.