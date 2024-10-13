RG Kar: Doctors' body calls for nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a body representing Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across India, on Sunday called for a nationwide shutdown of elective services in hospitals from Monday in solidarity with medics' ongoing protest in West Bengal, an official of the body said.

The decision was taken after a meeting of FAIMA on Saturday. The body, however, requested all RDAs to ensure that emergency services remain functional 24/7, he said.

FAIMA said it stands in full solidarity with the junior doctors of West Bengal.