R.G. Kar: Mamata removes CP, top health officials; medics rejoice ‘victory’

Accepting the bulk of the five-point charter of demand placed by the agitating junior doctors, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced her decision to transfer a section of Kolkata Police and the state health department top brass, including CP Vineet Goyal, from their respective positions.

Banerjee also announced the removal of the director of medical education (DME) and the director of health services (DHS) besides the deputy commissioner (north division) who allegedly offered money to the parents of the R.G. Kar victim.

“We will announce the name of the new police commissioner after 4 pm on Tuesday after the scheduled hearing in Supreme Court gets over,” the chief minister said at the stroke of midnight after concluding her meeting with the agitating junior doctors at her Kalighat residence, barely hours ahead of the scheduled Supreme Court hearing on the RG Kar hospital matter.

The decisions were formalised in the minutes of the meeting which was signed by chief secretary Manoj Pant and countersigned by the delegation of 42 doctors who participated in the talks to end the R.G. Kar hospital deadlock.

The agitating doctors are on ‘cease work’ across the state for 38 days since the gruesome alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate intern at R.G. Kar hospital came to light on 9 August, crippling state-run healthcare delivery.

“We have accepted almost all demands of the doctors. Keeping in mind the plight of the common people, we did the best we could. I now appeal to the doctors to return to work,” Banerjee said, confirming no disciplinary action would be taken against the agitating doctors.

Deeming the decisions as “the state bowing its head before the pressure of a movement and a “victory of the masses”, the doctors, however, said they would continue their protests till “the words get converted into concrete action”.