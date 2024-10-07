RG Kar rape-murder: CBI files charge sheet against key accused Sanjay Roy

The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, in the alleged rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, officials said on Monday.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, the CBI said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, allegedly committed the crime on 9 August, when the victim had gone to sleep in the hospital's seminar room during a break.

The agency did not mention a charge of gang rape, indicating that Roy alone committed the crime, according to the officials.

Kolkata Police had arrested Roy on 10 August on the basis of CCTV footage, which showed him entering the seminar room in the early hours of 9 August, they said.

The CBI, which took over the investigation on 14 August following a Calcutta High Court order, also took his custody and conducted a detailed interrogation, followed by a polygraph test.