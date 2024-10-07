RG Kar rape-murder: CBI files charge sheet against key accused Sanjay Roy
The agency did not mention a charge of gang rape, indicating that Roy alone committed the crime
The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, in the alleged rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, officials said on Monday.
In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, the CBI said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, allegedly committed the crime on 9 August, when the victim had gone to sleep in the hospital's seminar room during a break.
The agency did not mention a charge of gang rape, indicating that Roy alone committed the crime, according to the officials.
Kolkata Police had arrested Roy on 10 August on the basis of CCTV footage, which showed him entering the seminar room in the early hours of 9 August, they said.
The CBI, which took over the investigation on 14 August following a Calcutta High Court order, also took his custody and conducted a detailed interrogation, followed by a polygraph test.
Roy had refused to give consent for the narco analysis, following which the CBI could not proceed with the test.
The CBI has also arrested Tala police station officer in-charge Abhijit Mondal and former principal of the medical college Sandip Ghosh in the case. Ghosh is also facing another CBI case pertaining to alleged corruption in the hospital.
The body of the trainee doctor was found at 9.30 am on 9 August by her colleague who went looking for her before starting ward rounds. The Tala police station was informed about the "body of a lady lying in an unconscious state" and its team reached the spot at around 10.30 am.
The junior doctor's killing sparked a protest by resident doctors across the country, demanding better security for them.
