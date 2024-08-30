RG Kar victim’s parents refuse to authenticate audio clips of calls

If found to be authentic, three audio clips of telephone calls made from the hospital to the parents of the murdered and allegedly sexually assaulted junior doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on the morning of 9 August, a few hours after the crime was committed, would confirm Kolkata Police's claim that they did not inform the parents that their daughter had died by suicide. The parents, however, have refused to authenticate the audio clips as of now, maintaining they know nothing about them.

The calls were purportedly made by the same person, a lady, who did not provide her name. In the first clip, she can be heard telling the parents that their daughter had fallen ill, was being admitted to the hospital for treatment, and they should reach the hospital immediately.

Asked for details of the ailment, she replied that attending doctors would be able to explain. They should, however, hurry. Asked what the urgency was, the lady, who merely said she was calling from RG Kar Hospital, volunteered that the condition of their daughter was critical.

In the second clip, she introduces herself as the assistant superintendent. The parents, she insists, must reach the hospital as soon as possible. When the parents ask for a doctor to explain the condition of their daughter, the caller says she is not a doctor, that their daughter had been taken to the ‘Emergency’, and they should reach the hospital as early as possible.