RG Kar: WB Govt invites protesting doctors for talks after withdrawal of fast

Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged junior doctors protesting the rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Hospital to end their fast-unto-death, the state government invited the medics for talks on Monday, conditional upon the "withdrawal of their hunger strike".

Earlier in the day, however, the agitating doctors had declined to end their fast until all of their demands were met.

In a letter addressed to the junior doctors on Saturday evening, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant invited them for talks on Monday at 5 p.m. Pant stated that most of the doctors' demands had already been addressed.

"The Hon’ble chief minister hopes that this message will be received with the understanding that the junior doctors will immediately end the hunger strike in the interest of public health and well-being. All the points raised by you have been discussed and responded to," Pant said in the letter.