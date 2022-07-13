'Rhea purchased drugs for Sushant Singh', claims NCB in draft charge sheet

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a draft charge sheet in a case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of allegedly procuring drugs for him.

Rajput died in 2020 in mysterious circumstances which created a nationwide uproar. Initially, the Mumbai Police was probing the case which was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The NCB also filed a case of NDPS in the matter.

The draft charge sheet has been filed against 34 accused, including Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty.